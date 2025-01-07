Arsenal preparing strong bid to sign Mikkel Damsgaard

Arsenal are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a ‘strong bid’ to sign Brentford star Mikkel Damsgaard, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for Denmark in the Euro 2020 – which took place in 2021 due to Covid. He helped his country reach the semi-final of this competition before losing to England.

The midfielder joined the Bees from Sampdoria in the following year. He was a rotational player in Thomas Frank’s side over the last couple of seasons before establishing himself as a key player this term.

In 20 Premier League appearances, he has netted two goals and registered seven assists this campaign. So, it seems his recent eye-catching performances have attracted Arsenal’s attention.

Fichajes state that several top clubs have expressed their interest in Damsgaard but the North London club are ‘most determined’ to purchase him.

Damsgaard to Arsenal

Arsenal are already preparing to submit a formal proposal to get the deal done and are ready to spend a fee of around £33m with the Bees prepared to cash-in on him should they receive the offer.

The midfielder will enter the final two years of his current contract at Gtech Community Stadium at the end of this season so they are seemingly open to letting him leave this year to make the most profit out of his departure.

The 24-year-old is an attacking midfielder by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role and on the left flank. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in taking set-pieces.

Arsenal could do with adding depth in their attacking midfield department as Martin Odegaard is the only specialist option they currently have. Leandro Trossard can play in this position but is more comfortable out wide, while Ethan Nwaneri is still young and has now picked up an injury after starting in back-to-back games. So, he isn’t ready to play regularly at this level yet.

Damsgaard is a talented player but it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in January or at the end of this season.