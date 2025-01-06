Man Utd pushing to sign Bryan Mbeumo in January

Manchester United are reportedly pushing hard to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in January, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have had problems in several departments of their squad over the years. The right-wing was one of those and former manager Erik ten Hag tried to resolve it by signing Antony for a huge fee a few years ago but he hasn’t been able to flourish his career in the Premier League.

So, it has been reported that United are open to cashing-in on him. Following Amad Diallo’s emergence, the right-wing issue has resolved somewhat but if the Brazilian were to leave then signing a new attacker to replace him will become a necessity.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have identified Mbeumo as a serious target to strengthen the frontline and are prepared to splash a fee of around £41m to hire him in this winter window.

The Cameroonian is an irreplaceable piece at the Gtech Community Stadium so they don’t want to sell him and aren’t willing to accept the offer if they receive it from Man Utd.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

However, United will continue to push to secure his service. The forward has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with the Bees so if he doesn’t sign an extension then Thomas Frank’s side could be open to cashing-in on him.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form thus far this season, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

Following Ivan Toney’s departure, he has now been the talismanic figure for Frank’s side. He has proven his worth in the Premier League and is ready to take the next step in his career.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Ruben Amorim’s side if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the deadline.

Meanwhile, following four consecutive defeats in all competitions, Man Utd displayed a promising performance against Liverpool last weekend and came away with a point. Now, they will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup next Sunday.