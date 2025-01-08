Nunez starts as Slot makes nine changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Tottenham

Liverpool travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Ange Postecoglou’s side in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting today evening at 20:00 UK time. The Reds have been in superb form in the Premier League and the Champions League, but their first chance to win a trophy this season will come in the shape of the EFL Cup if they are able to see off Spurs in the last four.

Arne Slot’s side has been in terrific form in recent matches, particularly around the festive period, but the primary starters have barely had any rest. Therefore, rotations are likely in the Liverpool eleven. Having said that, here is their potential line-up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to feature in the cup competitions ahead of Alisson Becker and might get the nod in North London.

Defenders – Liverpool are a bit short-staffed at the back but their secondary players also have decent quality. That would give Slot enough confidence to bench perhaps his best defender, Virgil van Dijk, who is likely to be replaced by Jarell Quansah. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate could retain his place.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold might also drop out, thus making way for Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley, respectively.

Elliott in midfield, Nunez in attack

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Alliser, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch could all be rested after a laborious few weeks whereas Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to miss out owing to illness.

Wataru Endo could benefit with the main players being absent with a start in a holding role. Harvey Elliott is also likely to get a chance, as is Tyler Morton.

Forwards – Mohamed Salah could be rested so Cody Gakpo might feature on the right wing instead of his preferred left side. The role on the other flank could belong with £85 million forward Darwin Nunez, who has not started the last few of Liverpool’s Premier League clashes. Diogo Jota could be the number nine.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.