Man Utd plot swoop to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After three consecutive defeats against AFC Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, it was thought that the Red Devils would get smashed by Liverpool at Anfield – where United’s record has been very poor in recent years.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side displayed a promising performance and ended up drawing the game 2-2. The Portuguese boss said after the game that it is disappointing as to why his side can’t play like this in every game.

This has been a story of United over the last few years as they have the tendency to display impressive performances when they are written off but then display poor performances when they are favourites to win games.

So, Amorim will have to find a way to make Man Utd more consistent and it appears he is looking at the market to find solutions in this January window.

Dorgu to Man Utd

Writing on X, Romano says that United are looking at options to strengthen the left-wing-back position and have identified Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes as priority targets.

However, both will be expensive so Amorim’s side have also been looking at cheaper names and have now expressed their interest in Dorgu. They have been monitoring the 20-year-old in recent times before making a potential swoop.

The journalist claims that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in the Dane as Napoli are also keen on securing his service.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United keep looking at LWBs as they’ve also added Denmark international Patrick Dorgu to their list. Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes, higher on the list but more expensive. Dorgu, monitored by MUFC scouts in the recent months. Napoli are also keen on him.”

United have struggled with their left side of the defence due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The Englishman has sustained a fresh injury having returned to action after a long injury layoff, while Malacia hasn’t been able to showcase his best after returning from his issue.

So, signing a new left-wing-back would be the right decision and Dorgu could be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.