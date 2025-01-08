Man Utd could sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz

Manchester United could reportedly sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato.

Man Utd have an ageing midfield department and they need to freshen up this position. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have already entered their 30s and have lost their athleticism so they have found it difficult to showcase their best in a high-intense league like the Premier League in recent times.

Besides the duo, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are the two options Ruben Amorim currently has to deploy in the engine room.

The Uruguayan has displayed glimpses of his qualities but Mainoo is still young and his game-time needs to be managed to help him reach his full potential.

Eriksen’s current contract will expire at the end of this season so he is likely to leave as a free agent next summer if he doesn’t leave this month. On the other hand, United are said to be open to cashing-in on Casemiro.

Luiz to Man Utd

Now, speaking to Rai Sports (via Tutto Juve), Venerato states that Juventus want to sign a new forward and Man Utd’s Joshua Zirkzee is their primary target.

Luiz has been offered to the Red Devils in a swap deal to let the Dutchman move to the Allianz Stadium. Zirkzee and the Brazilian have the same agent and he has offered Luiz to several other Premier League clubs, not only United.

The South American displayed impressive performances for Aston Villa last campaign and helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four.

However, after moving to Juventus, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best thus far this season, making only two starts in all competitions.

Luiz is a technically gifted player and has proven his worth in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Amorim’s side if they purchase him. With a £38m valuation on Transfermarkt, he wouldn’t break the bank either.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to accept a deal to sign the South American by letting Zirkzee leave the club.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend, Man Utd will face off against Arsenal in the FA Cup next Sunday.