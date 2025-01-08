[Teams] Tottenham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup semi-final

Tottenham welcome Liverpool to North London this evening for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Spurs head into the game off the back of a poor run of form and slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United at the weekend. Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to bounce back with a positive result tonight to maintain hopes of winning some silverware this season.

Tottenham have handed new signing Antonin Kinsky his debut in goal while the back four is once again made-up of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Andre Gray and Djed Spence.

Yves Bissouma is recalled to start in midfield while Rodrio Bentancur is also back in the Spurs side tonight. Lucas Bergvall gets another chance to impress while Hueng-min Son is recalled to start in attack alongside Dominik Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski.

As for Liverpool, they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United last time out but still maintain a six point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot has made some changes from the side that started on Sunday but the big news is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is dropped to the bench after a poor showing against United. Conor Bradley comes in at right-back to replace the England international.

Alisson Becker keeps his place in goal while Jarrel Quansah comes in for Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence. Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Alexis MacAllister, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones keep their places in midfield while Mohamed Salah will be looking to continue his excellent form in attack. Cody Gakpo retains his place as well but there is one change in the front three with Diogo Jota replacing Luis Diaz.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear

Liverpool

Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold