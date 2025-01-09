Arsenal ready to bid strongly for Ronald Araujo



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are very interested in the prospect of signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Gunners have one of the best defences in the Premier League. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a brilliant partnership in the heart of the backline for the London heavyweights.

Despite this, Arsenal continue to be linked with high-profile central defenders and Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Juventus to sign Araujo before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners have already made their move for the Uruguayan star and they are ‘willing to bid strongly’ for his signature. Araujo’s future is hanging by the thread amid his reduced playing time since his injury comeback.

The defender has fallen below the pecking order behind Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi and it is reported that he could push for a new club with Barcelona also preparing to sign Jonathan Tah on a free in the summer.

Opportunity

The Gunners don’t need another marquee central defender for the campaign, but signing Araujo could be a market opportunity. The 25-year-old is one of the best centre-backs plying their trade in European football.

The £46 million star is a superb ball-playing defender like Saliba and Gabriel. He has a strong aerial presence and likes to make clearances and ball recoveries. His all-round attributes would suit the Premier League.

His present contract with Barcelona concludes at the end of next season. With the ongoing financial problems of the Catalan outfit, they could open the door for a lucrative sale during the winter transfer window.

Juventus are also in the mix to land his services and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat them to his signature.

Manager Mikel Arteta may not provide the assurance of regular minutes in the Premier League unless the club have the idea of parting ways with either Saliba or Gabriel next summer which seems unlikely to happen.