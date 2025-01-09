Chelsea and Liverpool in battle for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens

Chelsea and Liverpool have been going at it in the Premier League, although it is fair to say that the Reds now hold a significant advantage on top of that standings and should ideally seal the title come the end of the season. The Blues, meanwhile, are looking comfortable for a top four finish, something they would be happy with given their young and inexperienced squad.

Both clubs will go for a number of players in the summer in spite of being on track to have good seasons and a common target for Chelsea as well as Liverpool is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The 20-year-old has lit up the Bundesliga in recent months and is another excellent talent that has emerged out of the Signal Iduna Park.

Fabrizio Romano (h/t TEAMtalk) has reported that the Premier League giants remain in battle for Jamie Gittens and a summer transfer has emerged as a real possibility. According to the transfer insider, Dortmund are resigned to losing the forward sooner rather than later and consequently, they have already begun their search for a replacement.

Chelsea may hold upper hand

Liverpool’s interest in a winger does not come as a surprise as alongside Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz has also been linked with leaving the club. The Reds will undoubtedly be attracted by what Jamie Gittens offers but are unlikely to break the bank for him.

It is doubtful, however, if they would engage in a bidding war for the forward as Arne Slot is also expected to sign a couple of defenders and a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have spent freely in recent years and there is no indication that the pattern will end any time soon. In spite of spending a huge sum on acquiring Joao Felix and Pedro Neto, as well as being obliged to complete a transfer for Jadon Sancho in the summer, they will flex their financial muscle if they need to in order to land Jamie Gittens.

Having said that, the Blues might not expect to spend as much as they did on Neto, for example, as Gittens’ valuation on Transfermarkt is only £30 million at present. And while that is not an indicator of Borussia Dortmund’s demands, it is hard to see the Germans asking for much more as the player in concern has not been around for longer than a couple of years.