Man Utd set to receive opportunity to sign Jonathan David

Manchester United are reportedly set to be handed the opportunity to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils have endured a dire first half of this season. They are currently languishing 13th in the Premier League table with 23 points from 20 games, sitting only seven points above the relegation zone.

United started the campaign with Erik ten Hag as the manager and after dismissing the Dutch boss, Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach. However, their on-field displays haven’t improved at all.

So, the Portuguese boss needs to rebuild the squad to turn the situation around and he is seemingly planning to do exactly that. He is looking to offload several of the big earnings in January with Marcus Rashford and Casemiro being among them.

Simultaneously, the Red Devils are also looking to sign a few new faces. It has been reported that signing a new left-wing-back and forward is their priority. Now, reporting on GiveMeSport, Jones states that Man Utd are likely to be handed an opportunity to sign David so they could hire him to bolster the attacking department.

David to Man Utd

The Canadian has entered the final few months of his current contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy and is set to leave as a free agent next summer if he doesn’t leave this month.

The 24-year-old’s representatives have been exploring options for him and have already offered him to West Ham United – who need reinforcements in the attack following the absence of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

David has found the back of the net consistently in Ligue 1 over the years and has enjoyed a bright first half of this season. He even helped his side come away with all three points by putting his name on the scoresheet against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

United have found it difficult to score goals this season so bolstering the striker department by signing a seasoned option would be the right decision despite already having Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at their disposal.

However, it remains to be seen whether the record Premier League champions decide to sign the Lille star if they eventually receive the proposal to secure his service.