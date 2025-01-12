Manchester United predicted line-up against Arsenal

Manchester United stopped their losing streak by drawing against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

The Red Devils were underdogs in that fixture but displayed a promising performance. Now, they will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round fixture on Sunday.

United were beaten 2-0 when they faced off against the Gunners in the Premier League earlier this season. So Ruben Amorim’s side will be hoping to take revenge for that loss in this game and knock the most successful team in this competition out.

The North London club have had a topsy-turvy first half of this season. Still, they were unbeaten at home before losing to Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek.

Team news

Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are all set to remain sidelined with their injury problems. Marcus Rashford has been out of favour in recent matches and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. So, it remains to be seen whether he features in this game.

Predicted line-up

Amorim has revealed that Andre Onana will be rested for this game and Altay Bayindir is set to be between the sticks. In front of the Turkish international, Harry Maguire, Lenny Yoro and Lisandro Martínez could be the back three.

So, Matthijs de Ligt would have to make do with a place on the bench. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are expected to be the two fullbacks for the Red Devils in this encounter.

United don’t have many alternative options in midfield as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been in poor form recently, therefore, Manuel Ugarte is likely to commence alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.

Bruno Fernandes should be one of the attacking midfielders and Amad Diallo could be alongside him after signing a long-term contract recently. So, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony may feature off the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be leading the line for the visitors and in that case, Joshua Zirkzee will have to settle for a place on the bench in this fixture.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal

Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Bruno, Amad, Hojlund