Manchester United ‘determined’ to close out January deal for Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani has been the talk of the town lately as he is expected to depart the Parc des Princes in search of regular game time this month. The French international has been excluded out of Luis Enrique’s plans after failing to impress in the year and a half he has spent in the city of his birth.

A number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been among those heavily linked with a transfer for Kolo Muani and according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are ‘determined’ to beat their domestic rivals to the player’s acquisition this month.

AC Milan, Aston Villa and Juventus have also emerged in the race for Kolo Muani, as per Plettenberg, but United could be in the driving seat as they are expected to hold direct conversations with PSG regarding the forward. Their plan is to sign the former Eintracht Frankfurt star on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Man Utd move seems likeliest

Neither the Serie A sides nor Aston Villa have been linked with Kolo Muani as heavily as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been, so there is certainly some truth in the links between him and the trio of clubs. That said, it seems as though United would end up capturing the player ahead of their London-based competitors.

Chelsea currently have three centre forwards – Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson – and they have all performed exponentially better than Kolo Muani. And while they may be on the lookout for a new number nine later this year, the PSG marksman is not at all an upgrade on their existing options.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will not be able to guarantee Kolo Muani with the game time he is looking for as he enters the best years of his career. Spurs have Dominic Solanke as their leading hitman and there is no reason to bench the ex-Bournemouth star, especially for a player who has scored just two times in all competitions this season.

As a result, Manchester United may be Kolo Muani’s landing spot. The Red Devils seem prepared to back Ruben Amorim’s ambitions in the transfer market midway through the season too and having seen Joshua Zirkzee as well as Rasmus Hojlund misfire lately, there may be a good reason for them to spend on a striker.

PSG are likely to want to loan Kolo Muani out with the obligation to buy him in the summer and that may be the only hindrance resulting in the deal falling apart as Manchester United could go all out for Viktor Gyokeres in the off season.