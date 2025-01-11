Chelsea interested in January transfer for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expecting to be without Wesley Fofana for the remainder of the season while the Frenchman’s understudy, Benoit Badiashile, has also suffered a serious injury. As a result, Levi Colwill has been the manager’s only first choice central defender available since the last few weeks with Tosin Adarabioyo featuring next to him in recent matches.

The injuries at the back have rendered the Blues to becoming vulnerable and with a string of unsatisfactory results derailing their pressure on league leaders Liverpool, a January transfer has not been ruled out to paper the cracks. The inews has reported that Chelsea are interested in Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, who is valued at £32 million on Transfermarkt.

The Ukrainian star has been one of the best players in Andoni Iraola’s side this season and has been largely responsible for their strong defensive record so far in the campaign, alongside Dean Huijsen. The Cherries currently rank 7th in the Premier League standings and are making an unlikely push for a finish in the European spots having been a fantastic unit.

January move unlikely for Zabarnyi

Bournemouth’s imperious form in the Premier League this season has seen them push for a European qualification place and they could secure their best ever finish in the English top flight. Hence, Andoni Iraola’s side will be hesitant in letting go of a very important player to a team just a few points above them midway through the campaign.

As it is, a number of the Cherries’ players might be on the move in the summer when their stocks rise, so they will be looking to make the most of what they have at the moment. On the other hand, a player of Zabarnyi’s calibre and potential will have a much bigger market for his services in the summer, thus handing him a greater bargaining power when it comes to personal terms.

Chelsea need a centre back sooner rather than later but some of their primary targets like Zabarnyi or Marc Guehi as well are unlikely to be available midway through the season. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Enzo Maresca uses what he has for now or is prepared to scour the market for a makeshift option nonetheless.