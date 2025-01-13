Manchester United offered Goncalo Inacio as £35 million deal emerges as a possibility

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is set to welcome Diego Leon soon with the Paraguayan youngster becoming the club’s first confirmed capture since his hiring. The player will only sign his contracts in the very near future and will be available to the manager for next season, so it would not be entirely right to say that the new boss has stamped his authority in the market.

Amorim remains keen on adding a number of players who he deems fit for his system, however, so Goncalo Inacio’s name has been mooted since he moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon. The central defender was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent past as well but it seems as if the Red Devils have stolen a march on the Reds.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola has reported that Manchester United have already held talks with Inacio’s agent and are prepared to acquire him on loan before the January transfer window slams shut, with an option to buy him in a £34 million deal this summer. Inacio has a release clause of £50 million in his contract but the Mancunian giants are looking to lower the price.

Inacio would be brilliant but Liverpool a threat to United

Manchester United have started employing three defenders at the back, so in spite of having Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in his squad, Ruben Amorim might welcome some more depth in the position, especially as Jonny Evans is likely to depar the club after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

Goncalo Inacio has been a very successful player at Sporting Lisbon and was an important cog in Amorim’s high-flying side in the Portuguese capital, so there is every reason to think that he would be a valid signing for Man United. There will be a massive threat from Liverpool, however, as they can offer him a more competitive sporting project and Champions League participation.

Meanwhile, there will also be doubts as to whether Sporting are prepared to let go of him midway through the season, more so by agreeing to foot a £15 million loss on the defender’s very affordable release clause. The important thing to note so far in the development is that United’s talks have only been with Inacio’s agent, so Sporting could and very likely would turn their proposal down.