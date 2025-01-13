Chelsea make opening bid to sign Yeremay Hernandez from Deportivo La Coruna

Chelsea have set up a robust scouting network in Europe and South America with Todd Boehly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to attempting transfers for some of the world’s hottest young prospects. The Blues are building a squad that could see them dominate for the next decade or so and have identified another fantastic player to add to their ranks.

Caught Offside has reported of Chelsea’s interest in Deportivo La Coruna forward Yeremay Hernandez. The 22-year-old has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as well, although the West Londoners are planning on hijacking a move ahead of their Premier League rivals by already submitting a bid for the player, the source has added.

Hernandez has been vital for Deportivo La Coruna this season with his brilliant output of eight goals and three assists in the final third. The financial details of the offer Chelsea have presented are to yet to be known although it is hard to imagine the Galicians letting go of their prime marksman midway through the campaign, especially as they battle relegation in the Segunda Division.

An open race could ensue in the summer

Though Chelsea have opened talks to sign Yeremay Hernandez in recent days, the Blues’ approach is unlikely to be entertained by Deportivo La Coruna or the player, with both fighting towards surviving the drop until the season comes to an end.

In the summer, however, there could be an exciting race for his signature with Arsenal and Manchester United set to be in the equation as well.

Chelsea have already started building a relationship with Deportivo and Hernandez’s entourage, so that could hold them in good stead during the summer. They will also be very well equipped from a financial perspective to land the young forward, although it remains to be seen how much playing time they can guarantee him at a very crucial point in his career.

That’s not to say that Arsenal or Manchester United could hold the edge over Chelsea either, but there may be a smaller club from England or Spain itself that may be willing to satisfy Hernandez’s demand of game time on the top level.

As a result, it is not looking very promising for Chelsea or any other Premier League giant in spite of their interest in Hernandez.