Arsenal and Man Utd interested in Yeremay Hernandez



According to La Opinion A Coruna, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the performances of Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

The 22-year-old has had a productive season in the Spanish 2nd tier with 7 goals and 3 assists from 17 outings. His displays have impressed several European clubs including Arsenal and Man United.

Deportivo are not contemplating his sale during the ongoing transfer window, but La Opinion A Coruna report that interested teams can sign him by triggering his release clause worth £16.7 million.

They would still need to persuade the Spaniard, who is reportedly keen on repaying the faith shown by Deportivo.

Surprise

Hernandez is enjoying his best campaign with Deportivo. He has been a key contributor of goals and assists, but has also worked hard off the ball with 7 duels and almost 5 recoveries on average.

The Spaniard also possesses fantastic dribbling skills and has been brilliant from the left wing for his club. Despite this, it would be a surprise if one of Arsenal or United make a winter approach to sign him.

Arsenal’s main concern has been on the right side of the attack with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri. Hernandez has no experience of playing at the highest level and has been unimpressive as a right winger.

The Gunners could prefer someone from one of Europe’s top-five leagues who can make immediate impact. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams would be perfect, but Arsenal can’t afford his £50 million release clause in full due to PSR concerns.

On top of this, Williams is not agitating for a move at the midway stage of the season. Meanwhile, United could explore the market for a new forward if Marcus Rashford departs over the next few weeks.

Hernandez is primarily a left-winger, but United now operate with wing-backs under manager Ruben Amorim. The Spaniard may not be a good solution with his habit of losing possession regularly.

Amorim could prefer to sign an attacking left-back for the wing-back role over an inexperienced Hernandez.