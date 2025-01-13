Liverpool eyeing transfer for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo with swap deal likely

Liverpool are going to be in the market for some offensive players in the summer with Arne Slot likely to move on from Darwin Nunez, alongside the ongoing speculation regarding Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah as well. And after a barren first year in the transfer market, the Dutchman is likely to be handed a handsome budget by the club’s board as well.

According to the Mirror, the Reds are expected to target Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer. The 25-year-old has been a handy asset for Andoni Iraola this season, thanks to six goals and three assists, and has been excellent across all roles in the final third, thus earning interest from the Premier League leaders.

Bournemouth reportedly value the 25-year-old at £50 million although Liverpool could look to leverage their interest in attacking midfielder Ben Doak to drive down the price of the deal. Doak’s asking price is set at £30 million, so if a swap deal actually becomes a realistic option, the Reds might need to pay only £20 million to secure Semenyo’s signing.

Semenyo a great signing but not on a swap deal

Antoine Semenyo would tick all the boxes for Liverpool if he were to be signed. He is young, is extremely versatile and has proven himself in the Premier League. The Ghanaian international’s transfer at £50 million could prove to be a steal if Arne Slot manages to get the best out of him, although the Reds should ideally look away from swapping Ben Doak with Bournemouth.

Dominik Szoboszlai has not performed at his best level for the last several weeks, so Doak would be a handy option off the bench for the manager, more so after a superb year on loan at Middlesbrough. Federico Chiesa’s and Luis Diaz’s possible exits would also make the Scottish international a handy option on the wings.

As far as Semenyo is concerned, the Bournemouth star is among several top class players being linked with a swoop to Anfield in the summer so it still remains to be seen how serious Liverpool are with their interest in him.