Liverpool open talks to sign FC Nürnberg youngster Stefanos Tzimas

Liverpool have held talks to sign prolific teenage centre-forward Stefano Tzimas from FC Nürnberg, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The 19-year-old joined Der Club on loan from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki and has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the German second division this season, netting eight goals and providing two assists in 14 games for Miroslav Klose’s side this season. His performances in Bundesliga 2 have attracted the interest of the Reds, who are now looking to bring him to Anfield.

As per Plettenberg, Liverpool have already begun talks with Nürnberg and have held phone calls in recent days over a move for the youngster. They have also initiated contacts with the player’s camp as they look to get the deal over the line.

Der Club are now looking to make his move permanent by activating his €18m (£15m) buy option to enable them to sell him in the summer, as per the report.

The German transfer expert adds that Nürnberg have set a valuation of €25m (£21m) plus add-ons for the Greece U21 international, who is also being targeted by Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa, and a host of Bundesliga clubs.

Prospect

Liverpool were quiet during the summer transfer window, bringing in only Federico Chiesa from Juventus and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the latter staying with the Spanish club on loan for the remainder of the season.

It appears the club will be more active this winter with reports linking the Reds with different players across different positions on the pitch.

One of the players touted for a move to Anfield is Greek teenager Tzimas, who the Reds have indicated concrete interest in, with talks already being held.

The youngster’s proficiency in front of goal has made him highly sought by several clubs in Europe since his move to Germany that has seen him emerge as one of the hottest prospects in Germany.

He embodies the qualities of a hard-working player, often retreating into deeper positions to pull defenders out of shape, thereby creating valuable space for his teammates’ off-the-ball movements.

Additionally, his intelligent use of half-spaces allows him to connect play seamlessly while occupying strategically advantageous areas.

With his notable pace, he excels at exploiting gaps in the defence through perfectly timed runs behind the backline, which is similar to how Arne Slot utilizes Cody Gakpo, making him an ideal fit for the Reds.