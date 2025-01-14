Arsenal ‘agree terms’ with Zubimendi ahead of £51m move

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per the Daily Mail.

After moving to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid, Thomas Partey has been the first-choice holding midfielder in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven over the years.

Jorginho was signed a few years ago to support the Ghanaian. However, both have entered the final few months of their respective contracts and considering they have already reached the wrong end of their careers, the Gunners are now planning to freshen up this position.

The Daily Mail say that Arsenal want to reinforce the midfield department by signing Zubimendi and have been courting him for over a year.

Liverpool tried to purchase him last summer but the player eventually rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club. But, Arsenal have made a breakthrough in this deal and Fabrizio Romano says the player has already said ‘yes’ to move to the Emirates Stadium with Arteta playing a key role in persuading him to join the club.

Zubimendi to Arsenal

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign the Spain international and ‘will formally trigger’ his £51m release clause. Arteta’s side want to get the deal done immediately but La Real don’t want to lose him in mid-season so the player is set to join at the end of this campaign.

Manchester City also registered their interest in signing him as Rodri’s replacement following his season-ending knee injury but the Gunners are set to beat two of the Premier League giants to seal the deal. Ben Jacobs says the Gunners have ‘terms agreed’ with Zubimendi, so it appears a deal is close to completion.

The Spaniard has established himself as a talismanic figure for Real Sociedad after ranking through their youth system. He is currently one of the best midfielders in La Liga and has secured his place in the Spain national team’s starting line-up following Rodri’s injury absence.

The 25-year-old is technically sound and is a perfect deep-lying playmaker to play in Arteta’s possession-based system. He is comfortable playing threading passes between the lines, can play out against high-pressing teams and is also efficient in protecting the back-four.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the North London club if they eventually manage to secure his service at the end of this season.