Arsenal ready to take ‘concrete steps’ towards signing Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are set to take “concrete steps” towards signing Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic this winter, according to Rudy Galetti.

Vlahovic has been in good goalscoring form for the Bianconeri this season with 12 goals in all competitions. A more positive outcome this season has been his improved injury record, where he has featured in 16 of Juventus’ 20 games in Serie A this season.

The Gunners are now looking to make him spearhead their attack, as Galetti claims that the Serbian international is Arsenal’s priority option for the centre-forward position.

According to the transfer expert, the Gunners have scheduled a meeting with Juventus this weekend to discuss the possibility of a move to the Emirates Stadium this January.

The North London club have been tracking Vlahovic in recent months, according to Galetti, which implies the club may be willing to pay his sky-high €427k-per-week (£359k-per-week) salary or negotiate for a favourable salary term.

Clinical forward

Arsenal have improved in the past two seasons, which has seen them compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

However, one aspect where the Gunners have fallen short, which has largely affected their inability to lift the title in the last two seasons, is the unavailability of a consistent, clinical centre forward.

Unlike City, where Erling Haaland has been in prolific form, winning back-to-back golden boots, the Gunners lack a focal point upfront, and this has been exposed once again in recent games.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been Mikel Arteta’s centre-forward options, but the latter suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the FA Cup clash against Manchester United and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Jesus’ injury and Havertz’s unreliability in front of goal should accelerate Arsenal’s move for a centre forward as the business end of the season draws near.

A move for Vlahovic makes sense as he’d provide Arteta with a top class option up front, and he’s physical enough to adapt to life in the Premier League.