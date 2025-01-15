Man Utd weighing up move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to Talksport.

The New Jersey-born Japan international has been an ever-present figure in between the posts for Fabio Pecchia’s side, featuring in 19 of their 20 games in Serie A this season. His incredible shot-stopping abilities have not gone under the radar, as different clubs, including United, are now indicating interest in him.

According to Talksport, Man United previously missed out on Suzuki’s signature in the summer of 2023 while he was still with Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, as the 22-year-old was hesitant about playing second fiddle to the newly acquired Andre Onana.

United are now back in contention to sign the shot-stopper as the report claims that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for the Japanese player, who is also being monitored by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Having signed for Parma last summer in a five-year deal, Talksport reports that Suzuki is now valued at £40m, and a big-money offer from the Red Devils could see a deal happen.

Suzuki to United

Manchester United currently have André Onana, Altay Bayindir, and Tom Heaton in their goalkeeping ranks, with Onana the club’s preferred first choice.

While Bayindir struggled in his first few games, he proved his worth and gave reassurances about his qualities in United’s FA Cup victory over Arsenal, where he saved two penalties.

Heaton, on the other hand, has not featured for the senior team this campaign, with his only appearance coming in the EFL Trophy for the youth team.

At 38, the veteran goalkeeper is expected to leave at the end of his contract in the summer, which may prompt Man Utd to purchase a replacement.

Suzuki has now emerged on United’s radar following a series of impeccable displays for newly promoted Parma in Serie A.

Considering the young shot-stopper rejected an earlier move citing a possible lack of game time, it will be interesting to see if United will give him the chance to compete for the number one spot or start as a backup if he joins.