Arsenal keen on signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo



According to French outlet RMC Sport, Arsenal could bolster their attack with one of the Premier League’s in-form wingers this campaign.

The Gunners moved within 4 points of league leaders Liverpool yesterday following their 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

Arne Slot’s side have a game in hand over Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta’s side must continue winning to have any chance of beating the Merseyside outfit to the title.

Arsenal had a good attacking performance against Spurs last night, but they could have won the derby by a significant margin, had they capitalised on big chances.

Arteta needs another proper signing in the final 3rd and RMC Sport report that Arsenal are interested in recruiting Bryan Mbeumo from Brenford this winter.

The Bees are anticipating bids in the 2nd half of the transfer window. The winger has a Transfermarkt value of £42 million. Brentford are set to hold out for a higher sum.

Difficult deal

Arsenal are currently lacking quality in the final 3rd. Bukayo Saka won’t return to action for another 2 months and his absence has left a huge void to fill on the right wing.

Gabriel Jesus found a purple scoring patch recently, but the Brazil international is sidelined for the rest of the campaign after his serious knee injury in the FA Cup 3rd round.

On top of the duo, Ethan Nwaneri is out of action with a muscle injury of his own. The Arsenal graduate may not be available for first-team action until February at least.

Mbeumo would be a fabulous acquisition for the London heavyweights and he would immediately improve their creativity and goalscoring threat from the right flank.

The Cameroonian has 13 goals and 4 assists this campaign. Mbeumo has excelled with his dribbling and duel-winning ability. He works hard for the team with ball recoveries too.

Mbeumo, hailed as ‘unplayable‘ by Brentford manager Thomas Frank, would be a perfect cover for Saka, but the Bees may not want to lose him at the midway stage of the season.

Thomas Frank’s side could demand a significant fee of more than £70 million for the attacker. They could aim to capitalise on Arsenal’s desperate need for a right winger.