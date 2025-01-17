Ruben Amorim wants to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri at Man Utd

Manchester United’s new head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri at Old Trafford, as per Caught Offside.

After becoming the manager back in 2022, Erik ten Hag guided the Red Devils to win two cup competitions in back-to-back seasons. But, following a disappointing start to this term, he was dismissed and Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach.

However, Man Utd’s on-field displays haven’t improved that much and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Man Utd have a mediocre squad and they should make a complete rebuild to turn the situation around. Most importantly, they first have to strengthen the left-wing-back position.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are the two options Amorim has to deploy in this area. However, the Englishman has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while the Dutchman hasn’t been able to showcase his best after returning from a serious knee injury. As a result of his issue, he couldn’t feature for the Red Devils for the entirety of the last season.

Ait-Nouri to Man Utd

Amorim has been using Diogo Dalot in the left side of the defence but he hasn’t been able to perform at his best in this area as he is a right-back by traits.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are ready to offload Malacia and Juventus have made an enquiry to sign him. So, Amorim has identified Ait-Nouri as the ‘first-choice’ option to replace the former Feyenoord star.

However, purchasing him won’t be cheap in January as he’s valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but Wolves are currently languishing in the relegation zone. So, if they eventually fail to secure their Premier League status, Vitor Pereira’s side would be forced to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal next summer.

The Algerian has made eight goal contributions in 20 Premier League appearances this season. He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the line, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in delivering excellent crosses from wide areas.

The defender is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they can eventually manage to secure his service.