Liverpool willing to offer £33 million for Patrick Dorgu’s signing

Liverpool are firmly in charge of the Premier League’s title race as they lead second-placed Arsenal by four points with a game in hand. They have been the most dominant force in the English top flight since the campaign got underway although three winless results in their last five matches in all competitions have exposed a few gaping holes.

Arne Slot’s men are no longer looking as defensively solid as they did a few weeks ago with Andy Robertson’s form coming under particular scrutiny. The Scottish international has struggled with a shoulder injury since the backend of last season and has not been able to contribute as effectively in the back four as he would prior to the issue.

Kostas Tsimikas has also failed to live up to the billing, thereby prompting Liverpool to explore the transfer market for a left back. In their bid to replace Robertson in the longer run, Standard Sport (citing Italian source Solo Lecce) has reported that the Reds are preparing an offer worth £33 million for Serie A defender Patrick Dorgu.

Liverpool must beat Man Utd to Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu has emerged as one of the best left backs in the Italian top-flight this season with the Lecce star subject to interest from elsewhere in England as well. Manchester United are among those keen on landing the Dane as Ruben Amorim plots the acquisition of a new left back given Luke Shaw’s and Tyrell Malacia’s struggles with fitness.

United are expected to back the former Sporting Lisbon boss in the transfer market although Dorgu’s purchase could be put on hold until the summer. Liverpool are looking to take advantage of their arch rivals’ hesitation in pursuing a deal with an offer expected to come Lecce’s way before the January transfer window slams shut.

It will be interesting to see whether Lecce, who are just two points off the relegation zone in the Serie A, are willing to part company with their prized asset at this point in the season, or whether a deal is agreed now at a fairly reasonable price for both club involved with the left back officially becoming a Liverpool player after the campaign comes to an end.