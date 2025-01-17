Man Utd ‘seriously interested’ in signing Jamie Gittens

Manchester United are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, as per transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

After playing for different English clubs in his youth, the 20-year-old joined the German giants back in 2020. Initially, the Englishman took time to settle down in his new surroundings but he has started showcasing his qualities this season.

In 25 appearances in all competitions, Gittens has scored 11 goals and registered five assists thus far this season. He has the tendency to score goals in big games as he has netted against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen this term.

So, it seems having been impressed by the youngster’s recent eye-catching performances, the Red Devils have expressed their interest in him.

Writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are ‘seriously interested’ in signing the Englishman and they could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

Gittens to Man Utd

The youngster is ‘very likely’ to leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of this season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season and are currently sitting in mid-table in the Bundesliga.

However, Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in signing him. They have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop after identifying him as the top target to strengthen the flanks. Therefore, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal done.

Marcus Rashford has found himself out of favour at Old Trafford so speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in this winter window. Moreover, Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Napoli are reportedly interested in him but Chelsea have now entered the race as well. Therefore, if the duo eventually leave, signing a new winger will become a necessity for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Gittens is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. United haven’t had success when it comes to signing players from the German side with Jadon Sancho and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being prime examples of that.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually make a concrete approach to sign Gittens this year.