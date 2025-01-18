Liverpool keen on signing Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as per TEAMtalk.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager, the Reds wanted to reinforce the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi last summer.

However, the Spaniard rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club. After failing to hire him, the Merseyside club didn’t go for any alternative options before the deadline.

It has been reported that Liverpool are still interested in signing him and could look to revive their interest this year. However, Arsenal are now favourites to hire him after reaching an advanced stage to get the deal done.

Now, TEAMtalk state that having failed to sign the primary target, Liverpool have shifted their focus to alternative options and have identified Stiller as a serious option.

Stiller to Liverpool

The player’s current contract with Stuttgart will expire in 2027 and they want to tie him down to a fresh term. However, if the German side eventually fail to do that then they are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £34m.

After coming through Bayern Munich’s youth system, the 23-year-old joined Hoffenheim before signing for Stuttgart back in 2023. Upon moving to MHP Arena, the German has been showcasing his qualities in recent times.

He helped his side finish second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich last term. Following his recent eye-catching performances, he has already attracted Julian Nagelsmann’s attention and as a result, he was selected to play for Germany in the September and October international break.

Stiller is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and has the necessary attributes to play in Slot’s possession-based system. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this year to strengthen the midfield department.

Meanwhile, following back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have allowed Arsenal to close the gap up top. Now, they will travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face off against Brentford in the Premier League tonight.