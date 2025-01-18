Liverpool eye move to sign Real Madrid star Brahmin Diaz

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Real Madrid star Brahmin Diaz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Manchester City’s youth system, the 25-year-old joined Los Blancos back in 2019. Upon moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the Moroccan struggled to find regular game-time so he went out on loan to AC Milan to play regularly and develop his career.

Diaz spent three seasons at the Rossoneri and won a league title before returning to Los Merengues ahead of last campaign.

He has been playing as a rotational player at Real Madrid in recent times. The African helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side win the La Liga and Champions League titles last term.

But, following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, Diaz has found it difficult to get regular playing time thus far this season, making only eight starts in the Spanish top-flight and Europe’s elite club competition.

Diaz to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are interested in Diaz as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Merseyside club have been monitoring Diaz’s performances in recent months before making a potential swoop. The opportunity to play regularly could tempt the player to move to Anfield.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also interested in securing his service.

Diaz is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027. Therefore, Real Madrid might be open to letting him leave the club this year to make the most profit out of his departure.

The Real Madrid star is a versatile player as he can play on either flank and is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position.

Salah has been in tremendous form this season and is considered one of the best players in the world. So, replacing a player of his qualities would be difficult for Liverpool if they part ways with him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Diaz to reinforce the frontline in January or at the end of this season.