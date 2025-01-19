Man Utd interested in signing Rayan Ait-Nouri



According to The Independent, Manchester United have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative to bolster the left wing-back department this winter.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming Premier League campaign, and they suffered their 10th defeat of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The club have looked defensively vulnerable from the left wing-back position and The Independent claim that Man United have their sights on landing Ait-Nouri from Wolves.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes has been the priority target, but a deal appears unlikely on the cards. United have no plans of meeting the reported £51 million valuation.

The French champions are also determined to keep hold of the Portugal international.

Ait-Nouri has been earmarked as the alternative. United manager Ruben Amorim likes the flexibility of the Algerian, who can operate from the left-back and left wing-back roles.

Top-class

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. He has played as a left-back and left wing-back this campaign, but has remained consistent.

Ait-Nouri has registered 4 goals and 5 assists in all competitions this campaign, but has also excelled with his defensive output. He has won almost 6 duels and 2 tackles per league game.

The former Angers defender has also excelled with his ball recoveries and ability to clear his lines. He also possesses impressive dribbling skills to get behind opposition defences.

The £30 million star has the traits to become an undisputed starter at left wing-back for United under Amorim, but the big question mark is whether Wolves would sanction his winter exit.

The Midlands outfit are languishing just above the relegation zone on goal difference and could be reluctant to do business with United unless they receive a significant offer on the table.

Ait-Nouri would be an instant upgrade on Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia and the injured Luke Shaw, but United may have to wait until the end of the season to pursue his signature from Wolves.