Arsenal prepared to offer two players in swap deal for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to add a defensive midfielder to his roster in the summer with Thomas Partey expected to depart as a free agent after the season ends. A transfer for Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a very realistic prospect with the Gunners reportedly having agreed to personal terms with the Real Sociedad star already.

The agreement with La Real is expected to be a daunting task, however, as they are likely to refer all interested clubs to the Spanish international’s release clause of £51 million. Arsenal are planning on offering two of their players in order to cheapen the deal, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (h/t 90min), alongside a £25 million payment.

Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the Arsenal players in concern should a swap deal take place having fallen out of Mikel Arteta’s plans. Kiwior has been linked with departing the Emirates Stadium midway through the campaign as well while Tomiyasu’s injury problems have seen him lose out on all possible prominence in the team.

A swap deal would work best for Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to part ways with Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer but their inclusions in a potential swap deal for Martin Zubimendi would be a welcome boost. The Gunners would have more cash to play around with in the transfer window, especially as their pursuit of a striker could be a very expensive proposition too.

It remains to be seen if Sociedad are interested in a swap deal, however, especially as neither player Arsenal are prepared to offer is a like-for-like replacement for Zubimendi. Moreover, the latter’s injury problems will undoubtedly create a bit of hesitance, so the chances of the Gunners having it their way seem bleak for now.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi in recent months and Arne Slot’s side will be a strong competitor to Arsenal’s bid of landing the Euro 2024 champion, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also likely to come into the picture.