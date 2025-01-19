Chelsea willing to rival Manchester United for transfer of Zion Suzuki

Chelsea have not been as defensively strong this year as in the past having conceded 26 goals in their first 21 Premier League matches. While the defence is expected to undergo a major overhaul in the summer, especially with centre backs likely to be on Enzo Maresca’s radar, the goalkeeping role could also be upgraded with Robert Sanchez failing to impress.

The Blues are pondering over a transfer for Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki in the summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The reliable Chelsea insider has added that a transfer for the Japanese international could cost around the £40 million mark while ESPN recently reported of Manchester United’s interest in the player too.

Man Utd could beat Chelsea to Suzuki

Chelsea have a number of goalkeepers in their first team. Though most are on loan right now, their strength in between the sticks at the start of 2024/25 was up to nine players at one point and a similar number could be expected in the upcoming summer. Therefore, it is unlikely that Suzuki will be enticed at the prospect of joining them.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to add some realistic competition for Andre Onana. The Cameroonian’s understudy, Altay Bayindir, is far too inexperienced at the moment to offer him any concrete challenge for minutes and could very possibly depart Old Trafford in the off season for regular game time elsewhere.

Suzuki would be a worthy addition at Manchester United and the possibility of usurping Onana from his starting berth could be exciting for the Asian. As a matter of fact, the 22-year-old was linked with the Red Devils some months ago as well but opted against the move amid fears of losing out of valuable minutes at an important stage of his career.

It remains to be seen how seriously Man Utd or Chelsea pursue a goalkeeper’s signing, however, with the outfield positions likely to be of greater prominence in their agendas for this summer’s transfer market.