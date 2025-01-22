Arsenal in contact with Dusan Vlahovic’s entourage



According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have established contact with the entourage of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic regarding a potential winter transfer.

The Gunners are short in the attacking department after a couple of high-profile injuries. The club are without Bukayo Saka until March at least while Gabriel Jesus could miss the rest of the year with a serious knee injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been vocal over the need for reinforcement, and Calciomercato claim that the London heavyweights have already made contact with Vlahovic’s camp regarding a move.

The Serbian has a contract until June 2026 and has yet to commit to a new long-term deal.

Keeping this in mind, the Bianconeri are prepared to sanction Vlahovic’s exit for between £42 million to £51 million this winter. There is room for negotiation, but the time won’t be infinite.

Arsenal will have to step up quickly for Vlahovic as Juventus want time to secure a replacement if he leaves

Possible deal

Vlahovic was a top target for the Gunners three years ago, but he turned down their interest to join Juventus from Fiorentina. The Serbian has since struggled to find consistency, but has fared better under new manager Thiago Motta this term.

After 14 and 18-goal seasons, Vlahovic has 12 goals from 24 appearances at the midway stage of the current campaign. He looks to be finding his feet with the Bianconeri, but could be on the move with his contract expiring in less than 18 months.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has been a fond admirer of the 24-year-old and could urge the hierarchy to land his signature. Arsenal are likely to attempt to sign him on loan with a buy option. In that way, they can assess Vlahovic’s effectiveness in the Premier League.

If he were to struggle, Arsenal could focus on signing another marquee striker in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Juventus consider such a proposal. They could demand a conditional obligation to buy based on appearances or goals scored.