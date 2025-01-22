Man Utd could consider Alvaro Carreras reunion



According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could consider a reunion with Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Mancunian giants have had plenty of concerns on the left side of the defence this campaign. With Luke Shaw injured, Diogo Dalot has been used as the makeshift option, but he has been inconsistent.

Tyrell Malacia has also struggled to impress after his lengthy knee injury and Romano reports that Man United are in the transfer market for a new left wing-back. Patrick Dorgu is the main target.

United have proposed to pay £23 million for the talented 20-year-old, but Lecce are holding out for at least £34 million for the defender knowing that Napoli are also interested in his services.

The Red Devils also have alternative options on the list including Carreras. United have the option to re-sign him back this winter by triggering the £15 million buy-back clause present in his contract.

Possible move

Carreras did not make a single competitive appearance during his time with the Red Devils. Benfica signed him on a short-term loan from the Red Devils at the start of last year with an option to buy for £5 million.

The Spaniard had a slow start to his career with the Primeira Liga heavyweights, but he has become a crucial player for them under manager Bruno Lage, who replaced Roger Schmidt at the helm in late August.

The left-back has 3 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances this campaign. He has also excelled with his defensive work. He has averaged 2 tackles per game while making 5.6 recoveries and winning almost 4 duels.

Carreras already has experience as a left wing-back from his year-long loan stint with Preston North End. He would be a bargain signing for the Red Devils, given the process he has made over the last 12 months.

The defender has a huge buy-out clause worth £42 million in his contract, but United have the opportunity to land him on the cheap, considering they can re-sign him for just £15 million, as per Romano’s update.