Liverpool in discussion to sign Bayern Munich ace Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly in discussion over a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, as per German journalist Tobi Altschaffl.

After joining the Bavarian club from VfB Stuttgart back in 2015, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, helping his side win every major competition over the last decade.

He has also been a key player for Germany. However, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent months as his existing deal at the Allianz Arena is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, writing on X, Altschaffl says that Liverpool are in discussion to sign Kimmich by taking advantage of his current situation and could make a concrete approach.

Manchester City are also interested in him but he isn’t high on their wish-list to bolster the engine room as they want younger players.

Kimmich to Liverpool

However, the journalist says that the midfielder is taking his time before making the final decision about his future and the most likely scenario would be he’ll stay at Bayern Munich by extending his deal.

Liverpool purchased Wataru Endo to bolster the holding midfield position ahead of last term after missing out on several of their more preferable options. The Japanese played regularly under Jurgen Klopp last term but has been on the periphery under new manager Arne Slot.

So, Ryan Gravenberch has played in the No.6 position almost every game thus far this season. Slot initially tried to purchase a new defensive midfielder last summer and Martin Zubimendi was his primary target. However, the player didn’t move to Anfield to remain at Real Sociedad.

Kimmich has proven his worth at the highest level over the last few years and is the perfect profile of player to play in the Dutch boss’ possession-based system.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.

Meanwhile, after beating LOSC Lille and securing their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Slot’s side will face off against Ipswich Town in the Premier League next weekend.