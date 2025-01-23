Liverpool ‘leading’ Arsenal in race for Alexander Isak

Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to be in the transfer market this summer as they look for goal-scoring options. The Premier League’s title challengers are expected to have a number of mutual targets with Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak seemingly an attractive option for both clubs.

Football Transfers (h/t 90min) has claimed that Liverpool are ‘leading’ Arsenal in their bid to sign Isak with the Gunners consequently shortlisting Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative.

Gyokeres as well as Isak will bear significant price tags with the former’s asking fee reportedly set at approximately £59 million. The Newcastle star, on the other hand, will cost much more with Sky Sports’ Pete Graves claiming on the Transfer Talk podcast that the Magpies value the ex-Real Sociedad striker at £200 million.

Isak could be the man to go for

Viktor Gyokeres is undoubtedly a terrific player and his contribution of over 60 goals in the entirety of 2024 provides for excellent reading. However, he is playing in a far inferior league in Portugal, whereas the 26-year-old’s displays have also visibly deteriorated since Ruben Amorim’s departure for Manchester United at the backend of last year.

Alexander Isak, meanwhile, could be the player to get for the interested title challengers as he has produced immaculate numbers in the Premier League. Therefore, either party that possible ends up signing him will have been happy with his consistency in England.

With that said, £200 million is still a massive price tag for the Swedish international and the player also is unlikely to force hard for an exit, having been a key part of Eddie Howe’s side and been described as an ‘incredible’ forward by his coach.

Liverpool’s lucrative transfer for the summer could heavily rely on Mohamed Salah’s future and if they end up getting rid of the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Arsenal, however, will have the resources to spend on a marquee acquisition.