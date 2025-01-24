Man Utd identify Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres ‘top target’

Manchester United have reportedly identified Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as the ‘top target’ to strengthen the frontline, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Red Devils initially decided to strengthen the centre-forward position by signing Rasmus Hojlund ahead of last season. However, he is still very young and has found it difficult to cope with the pressure of playing for a big team.

Following Anthony Martial’s departure last summer, Man Utd hired Joshua Zirkzee to support Hojlund. But, the Dutchman hasn’t been able to settle down in his new surroundings yet.

As a result, United have been struggling with goal-scoring issues, netting only 27 times in 22 Premier League games thus far this campaign. So, it has been suggested that new head coach Ruben Amorim wants a new experienced centre-forward to address this problem.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Brown says that Man Utd have identified Gyokeres as the ‘top target’ to strengthen the frontline as Amorim wants him after enjoying success together at Sporting.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

The Swedish international has been a key player for the Lions, so he will cost Man Utd a lot. Having already spent over £100m on Hojlund and Zirkzee, Amorim’s side can’t afford to hire Gyokeres in January. Therefore, they may have to wait until next summer to purchase him.

Brown said:

“Gyokeres is still their top target for that position. He’s the one Amorim wants. Amorim will know all about Gyokeres and his qualities and what he’ll bring to the team. We saw how well he played under him at Sporting, and if that can translate to the Premier League, he will be the perfect option. “But we’ve got to a point now where, because he’s so important for Sporting, he’s going to cost a huge price tag to bring him back to England. When you look at the money United have spent on Zirkzee and Hojlund, more than £100million, I’m not sure they can go and spend the sort of money they want for Gyokeres. Maybe in the summer, but definitely not this month.”

Gyokeres has a £84m release clause in his current contract but he has an agreement with Sporting to leave for a fee of at least £51m next summer.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Europe at the moment. So, he would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the attacking department.