Odegaard trying to convince Nypan into Arsenal move



According to Givemesport, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is trying to convince Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan to join the club amid interest from Manchester United.

Nypan is one of the best young prospects in European football, and he has had a brilliant campaign with Rosenborg. He has accumulated 8 goals and 10 assists from 33 appearances in all competitions for the Norwegian outfit.

Both Arsenal and Man United are hot on the trail of the talented playmaker, but the Gunners have an edge. Odegaard has been sounded out by Nypan to gain an understanding of the environment and the pathway to the first-team at Arsenal.

The Norwegian is also trying to persuade his countryman to join the Gunners. Arsenal have an added advantage in signing the £10 million star with the Red Devils having told Nypan to bide his time until the summer to move to Old Trafford.

Huge talent

The 18-year-old plays as a central midfielder for Rosenborg and has excelled with his forward runs. His creativity and goalscoring are his main strengths, but he has worked hard defensively too with 2 tackles, 4 recoveries and 5 duels won per league game.

Nypan has the traits to succeed at the highest level and he appears prepared for a bigger challenge away from Rosenborg this year. The youngster has made contact with Odegaard which suggests that he would prefer a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have a quality deputy for Odegaard in the form of Ethan Nwaneri in the squad. If they were to land Nypan, he could become the immediate back-up to the captain with Nwaneri providing competition to Bukayo Saka (injured) on the right wing in future.

With the Red Devils unlikely to spend on his services this winter, the door is open for the Gunners to seal his signature. He would be a bargain signing for £10 million, given his immense potential. He has been likened to Odegaard for his playing style.