Arsenal want to beat Liverpool & Tottenham to sign Semenyo

Arsenal are reportedly keen on beating Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the race to sign Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Cherries from Bristol City, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven in recent times.

He helped his side finish in mid-table in the Premier League last term, now, the African has been guiding Bournemouth to mount a top-seven finish this term to qualify for European football.

The Cherries are currently seventh in the table with 37 points from 22 games, sitting three points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea. Moreover, they haven’t lost since November.

Semenyo has scored seven goals and registered four assists in all competitions thus far this season. So, it seems after being impressed by the Ghanaian international’s recent eye-catching performances, several top English clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

Battle

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are interested in him and have submitted a swap deal proposal, including Ben Doak to secure his service. But, Bournemouth haven’t been impressed by this offer.

Tottenham are also in this race and are preparing to make a move. Alongside them, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in him. However, Arsenal are willing to beat their rivals in this race after identifying Semenyo as the main option to replace Bukayo Saka.

Bournemouth don’t want to part ways with one of their key players in mid-season, especially given, they have been struggling with injury problems in recent weeks.

However, they are ready to change their stance should they receive an offer of around £50m with the player open to leaving Vitality Stadium to prove his worth at the highest level.

Saka has been the main man in Arsenal’s attacking department over the last few years. But, he has sustained a hamstring issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Additionally, Gabriel Jesus has picked up a season-ending injury. Therefore, adding depth to the attack would be the right decision for Arsenal in this winter window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Semenyo before the deadline.