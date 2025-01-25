Man Utd in battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Kerkez

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per Caught Offside.

Following Luke Shaw’s persistent injury problems and Tyrell Malacia’s struggle after returning from a lengthy injury layoff, the Red Devils have prioritised strengthening the left-wing-back position in this winter window.

They have identified Lecce star Patrick Dorgu as the primary option and have already submitted two official proposals worth more than £25m to sign him. But the Italian side have no intention of letting their star man leave in mid-season unless their £34m valuation is met.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Kerkez is also on United’s radar and they could make a concrete approach to secure his service. Therefore, United may have identified the Hungarian as an alternative option in-case they fail to secure Dorgu’s signature.

Arsenal are also in this race and Mikel Arteta is exploring the possibility of luring the youngster to the Emirates Stadium to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Battle

However, Bournemouth have no intention of selling the 21-year-old just yet. So, Man Utd or Arsenal will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Cherries to cash-in.

Kerkez has been attracting a lot of attention after displaying promising performances for the Cherries in recent campaigns. He helped his side finish in mid-table last term and has been playing a key role in his team’s quest to qualify for European football this season.

The defender has also established himself as a key player for his nation, Hungary’s starting Xl. He played all three games for his country in the European Championship last summer.

He is quick, strong, excellent going forward, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, has the ability to chip in with some important goals and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Kerkez has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his service.