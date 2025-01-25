Ruben Amorim keen on signing Achraf Hakimi at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain ace Achraf Hakimi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils used to play with a back four system with traditional fullbacks. They did the same under Erik ten Hag but new head coach Amorim has been deploying a back three system with wing-backs.

However, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Tyrell Malacia, who like to play in the fullback position, haven’t been able to showcase their best in the wing-back role in recent times.

Amorim’s side are keen on signing a new left-wing-back with Lecce star Patrick Dorgu the primary target. They have already submitted two official proposals worth more than £25m to secure his service but haven’t matched the Italian side’s £34m price tag.

Now, it seems alongside strengthening the LWB position, Amorim also wants a new right-wing-back and Fichajes state that the Portuguese boss has identified Hakimi as the ‘ideal solution’. So, United could make a concrete approach to sign him.

Hakimi to Man Utd

Hakimi is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final 18 months of his current contract at Parc des Princes. Therefore, if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months then he could be available for a cut-price deal next summer.

The Moroccan is deemed one of the best fullbacks in the world and has continued to showcase his productivity this season, making 10 goal contributions in the Ligue 1 and Champions League.

Hakimi played in the wing-back position during his time with Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and was impressive in this role. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

The former Real Madrid star is still just 26 and is at the prime stage of his career. It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford to reinforce the squad.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have had a dire campaign this term, sitting at the bottom of the table with 26 points from 22 games. Therefore, the club’s hierarchy will have to hand the necessary tools to Amorim to help him turn the situation around.