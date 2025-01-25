[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Odegaard is ruled out

Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on Liverpool with a win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb to put them within touching distance of automatic qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

However, domestically, things aren’t going so smoothly for Arsenal as their title charge was dented by another frustrating result; this time blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa at the Emirates last weekend.

That result has left the Gunners sitting six points behind Liverpool having played a game more so they simply cannot afford to drop anymore points against Wolves this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes to his starting eleven but David Raya keeps goal once again while Gabriel Magalhaes marshals the Arsenal defence. There is positive news as William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly are both passed fit to return and they start in the back four along with Jurrien Timber.

However, Arsenal have been hit by a fresh blow as Martin Odegaard is ruled out of the game due to a reported sickness bug. Mikel Merino is also ruled out so youngster Ethan Nwaneri starts in midfield along with Declan Rice and Thomas Partey.

Kai Havertz has scored in his last two appearances so the German will be hoping to continue that run of form as he spearheads the Arsenal attack at Molineux. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard support Havertz in attack with Raheem Sterling on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha, Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Toti, Lima, Doyle, R.Gomes, Bellegarde, Guedes, Hwang

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Porter, Tierney, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji.