Ruben Amorim asks Manchester United for three ‘mammoth’ signings in the summer

Manchester United risk finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings this season if their recent trend of results does not improve and Ruben Amorim as well as the club’s hierarchy needs to make massive changes to the squad in the summer. The manager has not been backed so far in the transfer market though he is optimistic of having a decent budge in the off-season.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that the Red Devils have been asked to make three ‘mammoth’ signings by Amorim, all of whom could cost a bomb. Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Paris Saint-Germain full back Achraf Hakimi and Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres are the players the Man United boss wants to land.

Amorim unlikely to acquire his preferred targets

It remains to be seen what sort of a budget Manchester United hand Ruben Amorim with during the summer transfer window although that figure could largely be influenced by how many sales they can make. Not only would it raise their fund for purchasing new players, but the wage liability could also be lowered by the departures of some deadweights.

It is hard to forecast Man United being able to land any of Achraf Hakimi, Florian Wirtz or Viktor Gyokeres, however. Hakimi’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £50 million, whereas Gyokeres and Wirtz are worth £63 million and £117 million, respectively. Financially, it would be a Herculean task to bring them all in during the same transfer window.

Also for players of that high a calibre, playing in the Champions League could possibly be a must-have if indeed they pursue newer challenges in the summer and that is almost an impossible prospect for Manchester United, unless they are able to win the Europa League’s 2024/25 edition – a competition which they last clinched in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

As far as the shorter term is concerned, Man United are yet to sign any noteworthy player with less than a week remaining in the transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Amorim puts any pressure on them to do him some due diligence.