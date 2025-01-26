Liverpool make their move to sign Joshua Kimmich



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich on a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been a mainstay for Bayern over the past decade, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of June this year. He has yet to commit his future to the Bavarian giants, and this has opened the door for elite European clubs to negotiate a free transfer during the summer.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool have now joined the race for the 29-year-old, who is a defensive midfielder, but can also operate from the right-back position. He could provide competition to Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield and could also be seen as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

World-class player

Kimmich’s future has been the subject of regular speculation amid his contract stand-off. He is one of the best players in the world and there are no surprises that Liverpool are looking to secure his signature.

The German ace has predominantly played in the no.6 role this campaign. He has been brilliant with 9 goal contributions in all competitions. He has a 93% pass completion rate with 6 recoveries and 65% of his duels won.

His all-round attributes would make him a perfect signing for any top European club. Mac Allister and Gravenberch have been exceptional this season, but Slot may want strong competition for places in central midfield.

Kimmich has also been superb as a right-back in his career. He has 56 goal involvements from 126 appearances. His statistics are quite similar to Alexander-Arnold, who could leave when his contract expires on June 30.

The 29-year-old, praised as ‘world-class‘ by current manager Julian Nagelsmann, would be an outstanding acquisition for the Merseyside giants, but he could demand a significant signing-on fee on top of huge wages.

The £42 million star is presently on £316,000 per week at Bayern. Liverpool may have to make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League to beat the competition to land his signature during the summer.