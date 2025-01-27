Arsenal leading race to sign Sverre Nypan



According to Norwegian outlet VG, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan amid interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The London heavyweights have had a quiet transfer window with no spending. This has been surprise, considering they are currently without Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka with injury setbacks.

VG now claim that the Gunners are far ahead in the game for Nypan. He would be a good fit for Arsenal where he could learn from compatriot Martin Odegaard, who plays in a similar midfield role.

Nypan was present in Erling Haaland’s VIP box for Manchester City’s game against Chelsea last week, but VG clarify that the 18-year-old does not feature in the plans of manager Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners are leading the pursuit of the wonderkid, but there is competition from Villa, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen for the playmaker, who has 8 goals and 10 assists this season.

Huge talent

Nypan is one of the best young talents coming out of Norway. He has been a mainstay with the Rosenborg for the past couple of years and his playing style has been likened to Arsenal captain Odegaard.

He has been brilliant for the Norwegian outfit this season with 18 goal contributions from 33 appearances. The youngster has also excelled with his tackling, duel-winning ability and tireless work rate.

The teenager has exceptional dribbling skills and would be a solid acquisition for the Gunners despite his tender age. Arsenal seem in pole position to land his services. A deal is probably being discussed at the moment.

The Norwegian sensation was reportedly in London on Sunday, as per Ole Sagbakken. Arsenal need to be pro-active and secure a quick deal to avoid the possibility of more elite European clubs entering the race.

With the injuries to Jesus and Saka, Nypan could have an immediate first-team role at the Gunners. He would be a quality option off the bench to provide creativity from the attacking or central midfield positions.