Tottenham & Arsenal keen on signing Nico Williams

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have endured a woeful campaign thus far this season, languishing 15th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 23 games. They haven’t won a league fixture since last month and have won only one out of the last 11 league encounters.

The injury problems are thought to be the main reason behind their downfall this season. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, the two first-choice centre-back partnership, have been out injured over the last few weeks.

Moreover, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Timo Werner have also sustained injury problems recently as a result, they are set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.

Werner has joined the club on a loan deal from RB Leipzig and he hasn’t been able to showcase his best thus far this season. Therefore, it is unlikely that Spurs will make his loan move permanent next summer.

Battle

Fichajes state that Tottenham want to reinforce the attacking department and have set their sights on signing Williams. Moreover, they are ready to lure him away from San Mamés Stadium by triggering his £49m release clause.

However, Arsenal are also in this race as Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen the frontline. They are also ‘willing to pay’ the £49m fee to secure his service.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the Spaniard since last summer but they eventually failed to hire him before the deadline.

Williams has been attracting the attention of big clubs around Europe after showcasing his qualities for club and country in recent times. Apart from Arsenal, Barcelona also expressed a firm interest in signing him last summer. However, they couldn’t afford to pay the release clause so a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Williams is a left-winger by traits and Arsenal currently have Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as the options to deploy in this position. However, neither has managed to showcase their best consistently. Therefore, upgrading this position would be the right decision.

Williams is deemed one of the best young talents in the world so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club eventually manage to get the deal done.