Liverpool plotting January swoop for Ajax Amsterdam defender Jorrel Hato

Liverpool are expected to sign a defender imminently. Virgil van Dijk’s contractual situation still remains open, whereas the Reds have been meaning to bring in a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson too. And while Arne Slot will look for a central defender as well as a left back, he may look to kill two birds with a stone by acquiring a versatile option.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Reds are interested in Ajax Amsterdam teenager Jorrel Hato and could make a move for the Dutchman in what remains of January itself. Liverpool are fearful of facing serious competition for the player’s services in the summer and it is believed that they are prepared to expedite his potential arrival to very near future.

Hato is believed to be firmly in Ajax Amsterdam’s plans but the report adds that a £25 million bid for the 18-year-old could tempt the Eredivisie giants into sanctioning his sale. They are not in the best of spots financially, so Liverpool could look to benefit from Ajax’s need for funds before the ongoing transfer window shuts on February 3rd.

Hato would be a great signing for Liverpool

Jorrel Hato for £25 million would be an amazing signing for Liverpool. He has been backed to become one of the world’s best players in his position and was also endorsed recently by former LFC captain Jordan Henderson, who labelled his current teammate as a ‘fantastic’ player whilst lauding his sky-high potential.

Hato is capable of playing as a centre back too and could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk that Liverpool are after. Naturally a left back, he is brilliant on the ball and has been watched by several sides who play in possession, including Arsenal and Barcelona, so it is no surprise why Liverpool are happy to splurge cash on him right away.

The youngster was recently spotted at Anfield, thereby fuelling rumours about a potential switch to the Premier League leaders in the next few days. It remains to be seen if there is any ongoing communication between Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam but a satisfactory could from the former might do the trick in helping them secure a vital purchase.