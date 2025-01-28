Liverpool enter the race to sign Chelsea target Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have been one of the world’s most active sides in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s lucrative investment in the club. The Blues have recently kept tabs on Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who has been key for the Bundesliga giants but as with every bright player featuring for them, has been tipped to make the jump to a bigger and better side.

Alongside Chelsea, Liverpool have been reported as the latest entrants in the race to sign him by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. Napoli had been negotiating a deal for the German forward following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain but were deterred by his price, thus giving the English sides an edge in their bid to sign him.

Dortmund’s asking price for Adeyemi is set at approximately £38 million and there is an indication that the winger might be allowed to leave before deadline day for the right amount. Liverpool will be able to afford the price and might fancy signing last season’s Champions League finalists ahead of Chelsea for a number of reasons.

Liverpool have enough reasons to scupper Chelsea’s deal

Liverpool are comfortably in charge of the Premier League title race and have secured a top two berth in the Champions League standings too. Therefore, Karim Adeyemi would be confident at joining a winning sporting project with the high possibility of securing two medals around his neck by the end of the 2024/25 season.

Unlike Chelsea, who have several wingers, Liverpool need out-wide options with doubts persisting over Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, all of whom have been linked with departing Anfield in the summer. Adeyemi will imminently have regular playing time at Liverpool if he ends up joining them owing to the prospective exits.

Chelsea’s biggest threat to Liverpool comes from a financial standpoint as they have spent freely in the last few years and might once again flex their monetary superiority over the Reds by offering Borussia Dortmund more money and Adeyemi a better salary. As things are developing, however, he could leave Germany sooner rather than later for a venture in the Premier League.