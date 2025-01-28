Arsenal make Benjamin Sesko ‘top target’ ahead of Viktor Gyokeres

If Arsenal want to capture their first Premier League title in over 20 years, they simply need to bring in a striker as soon as possible. And although that had seemed to be the case at the start of January following Bukayo Saka’s and Gabriel Jesus’ injuries, it now looks as if the Gunners will hold out until the summer for their primary options to become available.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (h/t 90min), Arsenal have made RB Leipzig superstar Benjamin Sesko their ‘top target’ ahead of Viktor Gyokeres. Sesko was on their radar last summer as well but prolonged his stay in Germany to continue his development in the Bundesliga, though this year, he may be sold for a fee said to be around £67 million.

In spite of his contract renewal with Leipzig, the Slovenian international’s entourage has maintained a good relationship with the North Londoners, which the latter are looking to leverage later this year. Meanwhile, Sesko is enjoying another productive campaign in front of goal with 14 strikes and three assists to his name so far in 2024/25.

Sesko may work out better than Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres’ transfer race will have some serious competition, so Arsenal might be drained financially if they decide to pursue the Sporting Lisbon marksman. The Swedish international has a close relationship with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim having recently worked together, so the Red Devils may also have the upper hand in their bid to land him.

Another aspect is the relatively less competitive nature of the Liga NOS. Gyokeres has 34 goals this season in all competitions, including 22 in the Portuguese top flight but there will be some doubts if he can deal with the intensity of the Premier League. The Bundesliga, on the other hand, is a very technically adept league with fast football, so Sesko might settle into England easily too.

Plus, the relationship built over the last year between the RB Leipzig star and Arsenal could go a good way in helping the Gunners securing a good deal for him. That said, it will be exciting to see how a very high quality side led by Mikel Arteta performs after the acquisition of a good number nine next year as it is perhaps the only missing piece in their squad right now.