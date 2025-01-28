Man Utd eyeing late deal for Douglas Luiz



According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz before the transfer deadline next week.

The Red Devils bolstered their central midfield with Manuel Ugarte’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but manager Ruben Amorim may want more options in the department.

Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have been the regular midfield pairing under him. Toby Collyer has looked promising off the bench, but Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are no longer in their prime. Mason Mount is injured.

Daily Mail claim that Manchester City are exploring a loan deal to re-sign Luiz from the Bianconeri, but they are not alone in the pursuit. Man United are also waiting in the wings to capitalise.

Top-class

The Brazilian star was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last season. He bagged 10 goals and 10 assists from 53 matches for Villa as they qualified for the Champions League.

Villa were forced to sanction his sale to Juventus due to PSR concerns last summer. The midfielder was also open to a new challenge, but his £42 million move has not proved a worthwhile choice.

Luiz, praised as ‘world-class‘ by former teammate John McGinn, has made only 18 appearances amid form and injury issues. He has yet to make a single goal contribution and has been a regular off the substitutes’ bench under manager Thiago Motta this campaign.

A loan exit could be on the cards before the transfer window closes. City are eyeing a reunion with their former graduate, but United could make an approach too if there is a high-profile midfield exit.

Casemiro has been on the bench in 10 of the last 13 matches for United. If the Red Devils manage to offload him on loan or a permanent deal, they could free up wages to pursue a loan for Luiz.

Luiz would be a fabulous recruit for Amorim. He can play as a defensive, holding or attacking midfielder. With his high work rate, mobility and creativity, he would be a regular starter for United.