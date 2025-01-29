Arsenal have made a call to know Jhon Duran’s situation

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have asked about the situation of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Gunners have misfired in the final 3rd this campaign. Kai Havertz has been guilty of missing several clear-cut chances on goal over the past few games.

With Gabriel Jesus’ long-term injury, the London heavyweights need another solution up front, but they are not close to signing another striker at the moment.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano has now revealed that the Gunners recently made a call to understand the situation of Colombian striker Duran.

He said: “Arsenal made a call in the last few weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran.”

Romano added that there have been no direct talks with Villa. Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are other striker targets for Arsenal, but neither are available this winter.

Difficult deal

Duran has had a good campaign with the Villains despite his limited playing time. He has managed just over 1,000 minutes across all competitions, but has scored on 12 occasions.

This has increased speculation regarding his future at the Midlands outfit, considering manager Unai Emery prefers to play with a lone striker. Ollie Watkins remains the first choice.

West Ham United recently made an approach to sign the Colombian for £57 million, but their proposal was immediately snubbed. Villa are looking for £80 million for his transfer.

We don’t see Arsenal making such a significant transfer bid for Duran before the transfer window closes next Monday.

The Gunners presently have Sesko and Isak at the top of their striker wishlist, and manager Mikel Arteta would ideally want one of them at the club during the summer transfer window.

Spending £80m on Duran this winter could put an end to their prospects of landing either player due to financial constraints.

With just days left before the transfer deadline, the Gunners may look for a temporary solution. They need to look abroad as Neto and Raheem Sterling have filled their Premier League loan quota.