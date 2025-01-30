Liverpool plot swoop to sign Feyenoord centre-back Dávid Hancko

Liverpool are plotting a move for Feyenoord’s centre-back, Dávid Hancko, who is well-liked by Arne Slot, as per TuttoJuve.

The Slovakia international has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form since moving to De Kuip from Czech First League side Sparta Prague in the summer of 2022. Since then he has been an indispensable figure for De club aan De Maas, becoming one of the best defenders in the league, and it’s no surprise Liverpool have now earmarked him as a potential target.

As per TuttoJuve, Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Hancko following another impressive season in the Eredivisie. The 27-year-old is well-liked by Slot, who could try to make a ‘decisive move’ to bring the Slovakian defender to Anfield.

However, the Reds will face stern competition for the Slovakian defender, as the report claims that several teams across Europe, including Juventus, are keeping tabs on him for a possible move.

Having extended his contract last winter, Hancko’s contract with the 16-time Eredivisie champions will run until the summer of 2028 with a €35m (£29m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

Hancko to Liverpool

Liverpool have arguably been Europe’s most in-form team this season, breaking and setting remarkable records in the domestic league and Europe.

They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with the best attacking and joint-best defensive record, while they eased into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They’re now looking to further reinforce their squad, particularly the backline, and have now earmarked Hancko as a possible option.

The Slovakian defender worked under current Liverpool boss Slot while he was at Feyenoord. He was an integral part of the Dutch manager’s backline that won the Eredivisie in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Cup the following season.

Slot could join the league of famous serial winners as his side sits six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand and is yet to be eliminated from any competition.

The addition of Hanako will further solidify Liverpool’s backline, provide quality depth, and ensure a seamless transition in case Virgil van Dijk departs the club.