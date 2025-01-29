Chelsea planning to reopen talks for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel

Chelsea have not made any signing so far in January but that could change with less than a week left until the deadline day of the winter transfer window. The Blues have held an interest in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel since a few weeks and it has emerged that the player has decided to leave the Bundesliga giants.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are set to ‘resume talks’ with Bayern Munich over his signing and the picture of a swap deal including Christopher Nkunku in a swap deal has also re-emerged. Nkunku was linked with Bayern a couple of weeks back but his price tag of £70 million was a deterrent although now, the possible barter may sweeten the deal for all parties involved.

Tel’s valuation on Transfermarkt is around the £25 million mark, so Chelsea could receive some cash if a swap deal works out or might not have to pay much for the forward even if Bayern decide against purchasing Nkunku.

Apart from Chelsea, Ligue 1 side Marseille is also interested in Tel’s acquisition with Plettenberg adding that the player is prepared for a loan or a permanent transfer. His decision to depart the Allianz Arena comes off the back of playing sparse minutes this season and none in the last three games despite having constructive talks with Vincent Kompany.

Tel not the right choice for Chelsea

Chelsea have a decent number of wingers right now owing to their investments in the recent past and although Enzo Maresca is looking to acquire a player on his left flank as well as a striker, it is debatable whether Mathys Tel is the right choice. Arguably, all of the club’s existing forwards are also better than the 19-year-old though to his credit, he has shown a great potential.

The Blues require a player who can play regularly for them and help them challenge for the Premier League. It is doubtful whether Tel can help Enzo Maresca’s side do that given the quality of players that he would be competing with. Moreover, he will expect to play regularly in the starting eleven and that is almost certainly a guarantee Chelsea cannot provide.

However, if they can send Christopher Nkunku the other way in a deal that could see Chelsea receive cash and Tel, they could loan the latter out until he is experienced enough to be a regular fixture. The next few days could see a lot of development to the story, especially with the French teenager clearly seeking more playing time going forward.